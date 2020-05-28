International 10 'Dota 2' Esports Tournament Prize Pool Hits $10M

The International 10 "Dota 2" tournament has hit a new record, reaching the $10-million mark nearly 24 hours faster than last year.

It has been just days since the release of the game's battle pass and the crowdfunding drive. The prize pool could hit another record by improving on last year's achievement of $34,330,068.

The battle pass is being purchased at record levels as players obtain in-game cosmetics and other features. The new guilds feature is a way for players to join communities within the game.

Included with the battle pass are three arcana cosmetics for Windranger, Wraith King and Queen of Pain.

In addition, a new terrain for the map has been included, and voice lines from moments in "Dota" esports have returned.

While an influx of battle pass content will continue to drive up the prize pool, other factors could see numbers reach new record highs. Typically the funding drive lasts until the last day of The International in late August. However, the event has been postponed into 2021.

Could we see the prize pool continue to increase for the rest of the year? If so, the result could showcase the largest prize pool in esports history.

Photo By Dota 2 The International via Wikimedia.