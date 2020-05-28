'VALORANT' Temporarily Closes Doors As Closed Beta Ends

"VALORANT's" closed beta has officially ended, and the game has closed up shop until its official launch arrives on June 2.

All player progression mechanics such as agent contracts, skins, and ranks will be reset. However, every "VALORANT" point spent during the beta will be returned to players with a 20% bonus. For example, players who spent 1,000 points will earn back 1,200 at launch.

The temporary shutdown will give Riot Games the time to implement announced changes and new content. The launch will deliver a new agent, map, and game mode.

In addition, the title's anti-cheat detection system is planned to be updated, and other regions will earn access to the game's launch.

As Riot prepares for the official launch, it'll be interesting to see if more teams begin signing "VALORANT" rosters. Recently, TSM constructed a team out of past "Counter-Strike" players, and Dignitas Female's "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" team has plans to compete in both "CS:GO" and "VALORANT."

Other players such as the Overwatch League's Jay "Sinatraa" Won have retired in order to jump into Riot's new tactical shooter.

More information about the game's launch can be found on "VALORANT's" official website.