48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares jumped 207.6% to $12.15 after the company announced the development program for its AB201 treatment of coronavirus associated with coagulopathy.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares jumped 188% to $1.3825 after the company highlighted the launch of Xiaobai Miami, a membership-based social e-commerce mobile platform.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) climbed 68.8% to $1.3199. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Leap Healthcare reported an agreement to evaluate razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares gained 46.5% to $6.47 after the company announced FDA authorization to proceed with VANGARD, a potentially pivotal clinical trial to evaluate PB1046 as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for rapid clinical deterioration and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) gained 37.2% to $11.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 37.1% to $3.4820 after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 27.3% to 2.80 after reporting Q1 results.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 23.5% to $5.25.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) shares jumped 22% to $3.27.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) surged 21.3% to $19.99 after the company announced Codrish Gaming Group has engaged it as enterprise software platform provider to power new 'playlive!' branded internet gambling business in Pennsylvania.
- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) gained 20.6% to $9.36.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) shares climbed 19% to $3.8323. Diversified Healthcare Trust will replace FGL Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, June 1.
- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) rose 18% to $8.05.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) climbed 17.7% to $11.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and named Charles Tyson as President and CEO.
- Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 15.5% to $45.64 after the company received a new grant award from the FDA for ophthalmic drug. Simulations Plus will replace TiVo Corpin the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, June 1.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 14.7% to $8.84.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) shares rose 14.3% to $3.60. Yunji is expected to release Q1 results on June 3.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) climbed 14.2% to $2.6254 after the company reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to onvansertib for second-line treatment of KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) gained 14% to $2.3965 after the company initiated a study to evaluate if antiviral prophylaxis with RTB101 reduces the severity of COVID-19 in nursing home residents.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) shares climbed 13.6% to $3.93.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) rose 13.2% to $99.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 13.2% to $3.09 after the company reported the FDA clearance of IND for CERC-002 in COVID-19 induced ARDS.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 12.6% to $2.06 after gaining 19% on Wednesday.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) gained 10.9% to $11.45.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 10.7% to $2.31 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) gained 9.6% to $6.03.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 9.5% to $11.55. American Outdoor Brands will change name to Smith & Wesson Brands and trade under ticker 'SWBI' as a part of the spin-off.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 9.1% to $2.51 after falling around 13% on Wednesday.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) rose 8% to $1.36 after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 7.7% to $183.44 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced separate partnerships with Microsoft and Salesforce.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 6.7% to $2.07 after reporting Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 22.9% to $1.99. Greenpro shares jumped 212% on Wednesday after the company signed an agreement to acquire part of Millennium Sapphire.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 16.8% to $1.09 after jumping 136% on Wednesday.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 15.7% to $2.18 after gaining more than 21% on Wednesday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 15.5% to $0.7030 after climbing over 25% on Wednesday.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) dipped 13.7% to $2.9346.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 12.3% to $15.03. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) fell 11.8% to $33.60 after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) dipped 10.8% to $12.67.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) dropped 10.6% to $13.06 after the company reported preliminary Q4 earnings results.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) fell 10.5% to $2.4710. CNS Pharma reported sponsored research deal with the University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for potential cancer treatment technologies.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) fell 10.2% to $46.32 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) dipped 9.3% to $2.94.
- MiX Telematics Limited (NASDAQ: MIXT) dropped 9.1% to $8.33 after reporting preliminary results for its fourth quarter.
- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) shares declined 8.8% to $8.27. Dorian LPG released Q4 earnings on Wednesday.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares fell 8.4% to $11.76.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) fell 5.7% to $54.80 after the company reported a $250 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 5.6% to $4.7550. BioCryst Pharma priced its 18.7 million share offering at $4.50 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas