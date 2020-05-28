Market Overview

Why Seelos Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company announced the initiation of a preclinical study of SLS-004 In Parkinson's Disease.

Seelos Therapeutics is engaged in the pharmaceutical industry. The company's pipeline products include SLS-002 which is intranasal racemic ketamine for patients with suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and depressive disorder; SLS-006 which is a small molecule, partial dopamine agonist for Parkinson's Disease; and SLS-005 is Trehalose, a protein stabilizer.

Seelos Therapeutics shares were trading up 5.88% at $1.26 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.87 and a 52-week low of 42 cents.

Related Link:

Seelos Therapeutics Shares Rally Following Deal For Gene Therapy Program

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Health Care General

