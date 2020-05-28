Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 5 companies set new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU).
- EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB) was the biggest loser, trading down 4.93% to reach its 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) stock hit a yearly low of $9.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.10 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) shares fell to $11.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.09%.
- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB) shares moved down 4.93% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.11 to begin trading.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.94% over the rest of the day.
