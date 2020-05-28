Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) .

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB) was the biggest loser, trading down 4.93% to reach its 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Nebula Acquisition (NASDAQ: NEBU) stock hit a yearly low of $9.37 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.

EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.94% over the rest of the day.

