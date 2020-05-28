Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 73 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) .

. Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 983.54% to reach its new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $309.62. Shares traded up 1.11%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $309.62. Shares traded up 1.11%. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $249.85 for a change of up 0.59%.

shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $249.85 for a change of up 0.59%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $129.11 Thursday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $129.11 Thursday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $319.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $319.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.03%. Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares set a new 52-week high of $189.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.54%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $189.34 on Thursday, moving up 0.54%. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.17 on Thursday.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.17 on Thursday. eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.59 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $44.59 with a daily change of up 0.12%. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $286.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $286.30 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit $176.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.98%.

shares hit $176.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.98%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $307.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $307.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.82%. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.92 on Thursday.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.92 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares were down 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $221.31.

shares were down 0.38% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $221.31. Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares set a new yearly high of $31.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $31.05 this morning. The stock was up 4.45% on the session. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $378.81. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $378.81. The stock traded up 3.15% on the session. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares broke to $121.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.

shares broke to $121.32 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $192.15. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $192.15. The stock was up 3.95% for the day. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.58. Shares traded up 1.05%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $43.58. Shares traded up 1.05%. Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $181.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.84%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $262.93 with a daily change of up 2.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $262.93 with a daily change of up 2.06%. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares hit a yearly high of $56.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $56.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $222.67. Shares traded up 3.97%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $222.67. Shares traded up 3.97%. RealPage (NASDAQ: RP) shares broke to $68.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%.

shares broke to $68.83 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.94%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $123.19 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $123.19 with a daily change of up 0.66%. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.51.

shares were up 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.51. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares set a new yearly high of $14.36 this morning.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.36 this morning. Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares set a new yearly high of $127.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $127.09 this morning. The stock was up 4.03% on the session. CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares broke to $126.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.

shares broke to $126.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $90.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock set a new 52-week high of $540.56 Thursday morning.

stock set a new 52-week high of $540.56 Thursday morning. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a yearly high of $127.08. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $127.08. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.58%. Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares set a new yearly high of $57.00 this morning. The stock was up 6.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $57.00 this morning. The stock was up 6.95% on the session. Box (NYSE: BOX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.08. Shares traded up 2.34%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $21.08. Shares traded up 2.34%. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares set a new yearly high of $63.78 this morning.

shares set a new yearly high of $63.78 this morning. Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares hit a yearly high of $61.98.

shares hit a yearly high of $61.98. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%. Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit $78.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.

shares hit $78.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%. National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares hit a yearly high of $59.43. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $59.43. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares were up 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.26 for a change of up 2.0%.

shares were up 2.0% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.26 for a change of up 2.0%. APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.41 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.41 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA) shares were down 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.79 for a change of down 0.23%.

shares were down 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.79 for a change of down 0.23%. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.98 Thursday. The stock was up 7.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $72.98 Thursday. The stock was up 7.33% for the day. Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were down 1.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.52 for a change of down 1.46%.

shares were down 1.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.52 for a change of down 1.46%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 5.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.27.

shares were up 5.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.27. Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE: RGR) shares broke to $62.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%.

shares broke to $62.88 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%. Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.87.

shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.87. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares broke to $17.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%.

shares broke to $17.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.41%. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $81.74 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.88%. Calix (NYSE: CALX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.10. Shares traded up 4.34%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.10. Shares traded up 4.34%. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ: SLP) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.42 on Thursday, moving up 14.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $47.42 on Thursday, moving up 14.05%. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares were up 9.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.71 for a change of up 9.91%.

shares were up 9.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.71 for a change of up 9.91%. SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.80 this morning. The stock was up 9.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.80 this morning. The stock was up 9.27% on the session. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.86. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $11.86. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares hit $14.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares hit $14.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07.

shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.61 with a daily change of up 1.72%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.61 with a daily change of up 1.72%. Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.64%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.64%. Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) shares broke to $3.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.54%.

shares broke to $3.08 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.54%. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $43.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.2%. Intl Tower Hill Mines (AMEX: THM) shares hit $1.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 37.36%.

shares hit $1.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 37.36%. Goldfield (AMEX: GV) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.97 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%. Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.83 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. FTS International (AMEX: FTSI) shares were up 13.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.25 for a change of up 13.25%.

shares were up 13.25% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.25 for a change of up 13.25%. RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.16. The stock traded up 12.43% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.16. The stock traded up 12.43% on the session. Teligent (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares were up 983.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.94.

shares were up 983.54% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.94. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARPO) shares were up 67.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.53.

shares were up 67.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.53. Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.25. The stock was up 24.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.25. The stock was up 24.03% for the day. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.88. Shares traded up 16.09%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.88. Shares traded up 16.09%. Hudson Capital (NASDAQ: HUSN) shares set a new yearly high of $0.64 this morning. The stock was up 43.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.64 this morning. The stock was up 43.47% on the session. Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares were up 24.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.98.

shares were up 24.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.98. Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares were up 12.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.12 for a change of up 12.02%.

shares were up 12.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.12 for a change of up 12.02%. Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) shares hit $1.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.52%.

shares hit $1.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.52%. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) shares were up 113.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.39.

