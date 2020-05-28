28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) rose 62.4% to $1.27 in pre-market trading. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Quantum Leap Healthcare reported an agreement to evaluate razuprotafib in the I-SPY COVID trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares rose 61.8% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after the company received clearance of IND application from the FDA to launch a clinical trial to evaluate PB1046 under coronavirus treatment acceleration program.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 52.1% to $0.73 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted the launch of Xiaobai Miami, a membership-based social e-commerce mobile platform.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 41.7% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its second quarter.
- LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) rose 27.8% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after tumbling over 27% on Wednesday.
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) rose 18.3% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after jumping over 15% on Wednesday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) rose 17.7% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) rose 12.5% to $9.20 in pre-market trading r after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 12.4% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 12.4% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) rose 11% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 19% on Wednesday.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 10.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading after falling around 13% on Wednesday.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 10.2% to $36.48 in pre-market trading.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) rose 10% to $11.59 in pre-market trading. American Outdoor Brands will change name to Smith & Wesson Brands and trade under ticker 'SWBI' as a part of the spin-off.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) shares rose 8% to $35.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) rose 6% to $180.41 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also announced separate partnerships with Microsoft and Salesforce.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 17.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 136% on Wednesday.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 17.4% to $2.13 in pre-market trading. Greenpro shares jumped 212% on Wednesday after the company signed an agreement to acquire part of Millennium Sapphire.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares fell 12.5% to $0.7290 in pre-market trading after climbing over 25% on Wednesday.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) fell 12.3% to $50.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $250 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) fell 11.3% to $33.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $500 million proposed public offering of common stock.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) fell 10.4% to $0.8510 in pre-market trading.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 7.6% to $16.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5 million share common stock offering.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) fell 7.4% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) shares fell 6.5% to $0.1526 in pre-market trading. Zomedica shares dropped over 22% on Wednesday after the company priced 133 million share public offering at $0.15 per share.
- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) fell 6.3% to $16.05 in pre-market trading. HP reported better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal second quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak earnings guidance for the third quarter.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 5.9% to $4.74 in pre-market trading. BioCryst Pharma priced its 18.7 million share offering at $4.50 per share.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 5.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 21% on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas