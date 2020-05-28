70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares surged 212.5% to close at $2.58 on Wednesday after jumping over 33% on Tuesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares climbed 136% to close at $1.31 on Wednesday. Hertz Global shares dipped over 80% on Tuesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares gained 69.1% to close at $18.19 after the company reported interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the ongoing expansion portion of its Phase 1 study evaluating XMT-1536.
- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) rose 51.1% to close at $6.80. 36Kr Holdings reported earnings on Tuesday.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) gained 39.9% to close at $3.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) jumped 39.1% to close at $7.58 after the company announced progress on the COVID-19 vaccine program and therapeutics options.
- Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE: NTP) gained 34.3% to close at $5.44.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) jumped 32.3% to close at $3.69.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) gained 31.4% to close at $2.68.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) rose 30.7% to close at $8.18 after the company highlighted recent steps to further reduce debt. The company will advance sale of added non-core structures sites in CY20.
- Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMR) rose 30.5% to close at $10.88.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 27.4% to close at $34.01 after the company reported earnings for its first quarter ending March. StoneCo posted total revenue of $134 million, up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) surged 26.2% to close at $2.9150.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 25.7% to close at $7.77.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) jumped 25.7% to close at $13.94.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 25.2% to close at $2.78.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) rose 23.5% to close at $3.94.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares rose 23.1% to close at $2.82.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) climbed 21.7% to close at $14.68.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 21.6% to close at $2.59 after jumping over 53% on Tuesday.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) climbed 21.3% to close at $2.90.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) rose 19.6% to close at $3.60
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained 19.6% to close at $7.38.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) climbed 19.4% to close at $14.59.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 19.2% to close at $1.49 after the company reported a 155% growth in Q1 revenue.
- Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) surged 19.2% to close at $11.78.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) gained 18.5% to close at $3.40 after the company highlighted the launch of a new website, RemarkThermal.com.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares gained 18% to close at $11.66.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 16.8% to close at $19.64 amid economic optimism, stemming from some US states reopening businesses, an increase in mortgage demand figures and positive vaccine sentiment.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) rose 16.4% to close at $4.27.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) shares rose 15.3% to close at $3.02.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) shares surged 14.2% to close at $37.42. Essent Group will replace Patterson-UTI Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, June 1.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares rose 12.5% to close at $49.60.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) gained 11.8% to close at $7.66.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) shares rose 11.4% to close at $41.17.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) rose 11.1% to close at $17.45.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) rose 8.3% to close at $2.36.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 7.7% to close at $30.26. KeyBanc maintained PagSeguro Digital with an Overweight and raised the price target from $20 to $32.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) gained 5.6% to close at $0.2590 after the company announced it will voluntarily file for Chapter 11 to pursue financial and operational reorganization designs.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) rose 5.6% to close at $105.15 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares dipped 29% to close at $38.56 on Wednesday.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares fell 26.4% to close at $5.03.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares fell 23.6% to close at $9.20.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 22.6% to close at $0.1632 after the company reported a $20 million public offering.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares dipped 19.4% to close at $27.05. Gilead and Arcus Biosciences established a 10-year partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies.
- Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) fell 18% to close at $6.40.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) fell 17.1% to close at $4.61. Histogen reported successful completion of merger with Conatus Pharma.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dropped 15.9% to close at $4.07.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) dipped 14.4% to close at $5.73.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares fell 13.8% to close at $10.16.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 12.6% to close at $2.30.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) fell 12.4% to close at $13.98. TransMedics Group priced 5 million shares common stock offering at $14 per share.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 12.4% to close at $2.40.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 12.4% to close at $8.75.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) tumbled 12.3% to close at $21.69.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) dropped 11.1% to close at $12.85.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 10.6% to close at $3.30 after reporting Q3 results.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 9.7% to close at $2.04.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9.6% to close at $52.18 after Flagship Ventures Fund disclosed sale of 1.003 million shares late Tuesday.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) dropped 9% to close at $10.65.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 8.8% to close at $13.19.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) fell 8.6% to close at $12.01 following downbeat Q2 results.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) fell 7.3% to close at $24.69.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) fell 7.2% to close at $14.25.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares declined 6.8% to close at $24.87.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) dipped 6.8% to close at $58.15 after the company announced commencement of $100 million public offering of ordinary shares.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 6.6% to close at $1.41. Cellectar Biosciences shares gained 7% on Tuesday after the company reported it received FDA fast track designation for CLR 131 in Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 6.6% to close at $19.63.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 6% to close at $0.86 after gaining more than 8% on Tuesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 5.6% to close at $45.47. Novavax acquired Praha Vaccines for $167 million in cash.
