Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New orders are likely to declined 18.5% for April.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The second estimate for quarterly growth is not projected to be revised versus the first estimate of 4.8% contraction.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a reading of 2.050 million for the May 23 week.
- The pending home sales index for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. A 15.5% decline is expected in the index for April.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to decline to a reading of minus 34.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets