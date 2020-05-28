Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Restarts Manufacturing Of 737 Max Planes
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 12:16am   Comments
Share:
Boeing Restarts Manufacturing Of 737 Max Planes

Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) has restarted manufacturing its 737 Max commercial airplanes after halting production in January.

What Happened

Prohibited from flying since March 2019 after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people, the resumption of manufacturing marks a milestone for the aerospace company, according to CNBC. 

The recertification of the planes has been delayed several times as new issues, such as software glitches, emerged.

Boeing has not confirmed whether the Federal Aviation Administration is near certifying the planes as safe, according to CNBC.

FAA said in a statement, “Work on the project continues, as does our steadfast refusal to speculate on a timeframe for completing it.”

Why It Matters

Once Boeing receives the all-clear from the FAA, it plans to ramp up the production of 737 Max planes to 31 per month during 2021.

In 2019, the airframer had kept production at 48 units per month, now sitting on airfields as they could not be delivered to customers. The sluggish demand for 737s has increased production costs by $1 billion.

Boeing is now cutting costs as it delivered 0 planes in April, and 108 MAX orders were canceled. The company also plans to lay off 2,500 employees beginning Friday.
CEO David Calhoun said workforce reductions up to 15% are required in operations related to Boeing's commercial aircraft customers.

Boeing Price Action

Boeing shares traded 4.84% higher at $156.75 in the after-hours session on Wednesday. The shares had closed the regular session 3.37% higher at $149.52.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

E-commerce Drives Multi-Pronged Expansion At UPS Airlines
Costco Reports Tomorrow As Investors Examine Ralph Lauren, Toll Brothers Today
Boeing Gearing Up To Cut US Workforce This Week, Plans To Let 2,500 Employees Go
Biotech Shares In Focus As Encouraging Vaccine News Leads Broad Market Rally
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Fails To Put Rocket Into Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Boeing 737 CNBC FAANews Management Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com