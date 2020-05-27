Market Overview

Why Pinduoduo's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2020 3:24pm   Comments
Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading lower on Wednesday, after Barclays downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Pinduoduo provides a platform for buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The company mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of priced merchandise, featuring a social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company's whole revenue is derived from within the People's Republic of China.

Pinduoduo shares were trading down 7.12% at $60.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $69.69 and a 52-week low of $18.46.

Latest Ratings for PDD

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesNeutral
May 2020BenchmarkMaintainsBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

