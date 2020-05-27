Market Overview

Sony May Hold PlayStation 5 Conference As 'Early As Next Week'
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2020 1:41pm   Comments
Sony Corp. (NYSE: SNE) could be holding a conference detailing news about the PlayStation 5 console as well as details surrounding the system's game lineup, Bloomberg reported.

The digital event could happen as early as next week, with hints suggesting June 3. However, the date could change depending on coronavirus (COVID-19) threats.

While the event sounds promising for PlayStation fans, it's unlikely that every detail of the next-gen console will be revealed. Sony has slowly trickled out information of the console despite its approaching holiday season release date. Even as the months pass, the Japanese tech giant has continued to remain secretive.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has done the complete opposite with the Xbox Series X with its choice to pour out information detailing its next-gen system through regular streams and updates.

While the coronavirus ignited worries about the consoles' holiday releases, both companies have confirmed that everything is on schedule.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

