58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares jumped 127% to $1.26. Hertz Global shares dipped over 80% on Tuesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) shares climbed 69% to $1.3950 after jumping over 33% on Tuesday.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) climbed 34.5% to $3.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMR) gained 30.8% to $10.91.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares climbed 28.7% to $13.85 after the company reported interim safety, tolerability and efficacy data from the ongoing expansion portion of its Phase 1 study evaluating XMT-1536.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 26.6% to $2.76.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) rose 22.3% to $32.65 after the company reported earnings for its first quarter ending March. StoneCo posted total revenue of $134 million, up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) gained 20.5% to $3.63
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 18.4% to $1.48 after the company reported a 155% growth in Q1 revenue.
- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) shares gained 18% to $3.09.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) rose 15.5% to $2.46 after jumping over 53% on Tuesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) gained 15.3% to $3.3099 after the company highlighted the launch of a new website, RemarkThermal.com.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) gained 14.2% to $0.2800 after the company announced it will voluntarily file for Chapter 11 to pursue financial and operational reorganization designs.
- Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) surged 13.9% to $11.25.
- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) rose 13.9% to $7.13 after the company highlighted recent steps to further reduce debt. The company will advance sale of added non-core structures sites in CY20.
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares jumped 13.5% to $2.5999.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) shares gained 13% to $41.78.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) shares surged 12.5% to $36.89. Essent Group will replace Patterson-UTI Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 on Monday, June 1.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) rose 11.3% to $4.0850.
- Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) gained 11.1% to $7.61.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) surged 11.1% to $3.5450.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained 10.9% to $6.83.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 10.8% to $18.63 amid economic optimism, stemming from some US states reopening businesses, an increase in mortgage demand figures and positive vaccine sentiment.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) climbed 10.3% to $17.32.
- Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) shares rose 10% to $48.47.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares gained 9.3% to $10.80.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) rose 9% to $30.60. KeyBanc maintained PagSeguro Digital with an Overweight and raised the price target from $20 to $32.
- Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) rose 4.7% to $104.18 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares tumbled 31.4% to $37.27.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) dropped 27% to $0.1538 after the company reported a $20 million public offering.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares declined 24% to $9.15.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) dropped 23.1% to $3.72.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares fell 22.8% to $5.27.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) tumbled 22% to $6.56.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) fell 17.7% to $17.30.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) dipped 16.9% to $5.56.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) fell 16.4% to $13.36. TransMedics Group priced 5 million shares common stock offering at $14 per share.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) dropped 14.1% to $8.58.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 14.1% to $49.55 after Flagship Ventures Fund disclosed sale of 1.003 million shares late Tuesday.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares declined 14% to $10.12.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 14% to $2.26.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares dropped 13.6% to $5.71.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) shares declined 13.4% to $23.11.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 13.3% to $1.96.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 13% to $3.2097 after reporting Q3 results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 12.6% to $12.65.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) shares dipped 12.3% to $29.41. Gilead and Arcus Biosciences established a 10-year partnership to co-develop and co-commercialize next-generation cancer immunotherapies.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) fell 12.2% to $13.48.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares declined 12.2% to $42.26. Novavax acquired Praha Vaccines for $167 million in cash.
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) dropped 12% to $10.29.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) dipped 12% to $54.82 after the company announced commencement of $100 million public offering of ordinary shares.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares fell 11.2% to $1.82. Mmtec shares climbed 86% on Tuesday after reporting its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) dropped 11.2% to $11.66 following downbeat Q2 results.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) dipped 10.3% to $23.89.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 10% to $0.8238 after gaining more than 8% on Tuesday.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 8.8% to $3.3776 after rising over 20% on Tuesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 7.7% to $1.3937. Cellectar Biosciences shares gained 7% on Tuesday after the company reported it received FDA fast track designation for CLR 131 in Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) fell 5.2% to $98.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
