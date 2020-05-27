Market Overview

Why Monarch Casino & Resort's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50 per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort is engaged in providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s shares were trading 4.91% higher at $39.99 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $12.83.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: casinos gambling why it's movingNews

