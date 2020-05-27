Why Monarch Casino & Resort's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50 per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort is engaged in providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s shares were trading 4.91% higher at $39.99 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.57 and a 52-week low of $12.83.

Related Links:

Caesars Entertainment To Sell Rio Casino Business For $516.3M

Twin River Worldwide Will Buy 2 Casinos From Eldorado Resorts For $230M