Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 27, 2020 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

JPMorgan upgraded the company's stock from Underweight to Neutral and raised its price target from $2 to $3.50.

Nio Inc operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs, jointly manufactures and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. Its models include the EP9 supercar, ES8, ES6 and EC6.

Shares of Chinese electric automaker Nio shares were up 6.28% at $4.06 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.65 and a 52-week low of $1.19.

Related Links:

Nio Says Sales Pressured By Coronavirus, Stock Trades Lower

Nio Trades Higher On August Vehicle Delivery Numbers

Photo courtesy of Nio. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2020
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Tesla Negotiates $565M Loan In China Amid Factory Shutdowns, Shrinking Sales
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: American Airlines, Peloton, Roku And More
7 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Or Sell
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com