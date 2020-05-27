Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 7 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) .

. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 12.35% to reach its 52-week low.

American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ: AVCT)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 2.22% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

Noble (NYSE: NE) shares were down 8.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 12.35% on the session.

Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.21 today morning. The stock traded down 5.08% over the session.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.87, and later moved down 6.05% over the session.

American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.

