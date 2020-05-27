Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 10:44am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday morning, 7 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH).
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 12.35% to reach its 52-week low.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ: AVCT)'s stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 2.22% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
  • Noble (NYSE: NE) shares were down 8.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.14.
  • Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUES) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 12.35% on the session.
  • Cumberland (NASDAQ: CPIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.21 today morning. The stock traded down 5.08% over the session.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: SONN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.87, and later moved down 6.05% over the session.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ: AVCT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) stock hit a yearly low of $1.47 this morning. The stock was down 10.53% for the day.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + CPIX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cumberland's Positive Anti-Bacterial Readout, FDA Nods For Bristol-Myers, Astellas
33 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aldeyra Jumps Into COVID-19 Drug Fray, FDA Nod For Myriad's Companion Diagnostic Test
17 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
13 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com