Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 10:39am   Comments
This morning 30 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 47.74% to hit a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $220.51. Shares traded up 0.62%.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $118.14. Shares traded up 5.14%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $261.24. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares hit a yearly high of $222.41. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $120.76 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares hit a yearly high of $34.85. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.66.
  • Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares were up 1.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.91 for a change of up 1.88%.
  • National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares hit a yearly high of $58.29. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares set a new yearly high of $37.36 this morning. The stock was up 2.81% on the session.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares set a new yearly high of $79.74 this morning.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares were down 2.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.73 for a change of down 2.09%.
  • Calix (NYSE: CALX) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.99 Wednesday morning.
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.89. The stock traded up 30.03% on the session.
  • ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares hit $14.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.86 Wednesday.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.83. The stock was up 3.32% for the day.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
  • CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares broke to $32.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.84.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares hit $37.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.25%.
  • THL Credit Senior Loan (NYSE: FSLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.09 on Wednesday.
  • Trevena (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares were up 3.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.52.
  • DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares were up 3.72% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.48.
  • Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.56 Wednesday. The stock was up 23.0% for the day.
  • Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares hit $7.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Power REIT (AMEX: PW) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.25. The stock was up 4.07% for the day.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 47.74%.
  • Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.15 on Wednesday, moving up 3.08%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

