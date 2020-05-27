Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to improve to a reading of minus 39 in May.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets