96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2020 4:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) shares climbed 86.4% to close at $2.05 on Tuesday after reporting its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenues jumped 647% to $200,797, in 2019.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares gained 53.2% to close at $2.13 after tumbling 31% on Friday.
  • Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) climbed 36.5% to close at $2.77.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) rose 35.1% to close at $3.35.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) gained 34.3% to close at $212.12 after the company disclosed positive topline data from the pivotal ADAPT trial of efgartigimod.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) surged 33.3% to close at $12.58.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) rose 32.1% to close at $8.15. JP Morgan upgraded Fly Leasing from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $17 to $15.
  • Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SKYS) gained 28.7% to close at $4.26. Chi Sing Ho said on May 25, 2020, a consortium submitted non-binding proposal to Sky Solar' board to buy all of its shares not beneficially owned by consortium members for $6 per ADS in cash.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) climbed 27% to close at $2.87 after jumping more than 21% on Friday.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) gained 26.7% to close at $3.84 after the company commenced cash tender offer for up to $175 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2021.
  • Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) surged 25.2% to close at $5.31.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares rose 24.9% to close at $32.68.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares jumped 24.5% to close at $4.02.
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) gained 24.1% to close at $15.41.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) rose 23.5% to close at $2.84.
  • CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares jumped 23.3% to close at $16.39.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) shares gained 23% to close at $12.51 as Spain lifted travel restrictions for foreign visitors.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 21.9% to close at $0.2096 after falling 7% on Friday.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 21.6% to close at $3.44.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) gained 21.2% to close at $8.42.
  • Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) rose 20.2% to close at $19.29.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) surged 20.1% to close at $3.70.
  • Power REIT (NYSE: PW) gained 19.6% to close at $23.41.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares rose 19% to close at $5.32.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) climbed 18.7% to close at $8.20.
  • iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) gained 18.7% to close at $8.33.
  • the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBI) climbed 18.6% to close at $6.13.
  • Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) surged 18.5% to close at $5.70.
  • Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) gained 18.5% to close at $27.20.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) shares rose 18.4% to close at $6.17. Macy's reported a proposed offering of $1.1 billion senior secured notes due in 2025 in a private offering.
  • Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) gained 18.4% to close at $2.38.
  • Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) rose 17.9% to close at $6.19.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) gained 17.8% to close at $3.84.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares jumped 17.8% to close at $5.10.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares rose 17.8% to close at $2.65.
  • Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) gained 17.7% to close at $7.78.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) climbed 17.5% to close at $49.42.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 17.5% to close at $14.27.
  • AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) jumped 17.3% to close at $9.27.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 16.8% to close at $3.82. NIO is expected to release Q1 results on May 28.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 16.7% to close at $6.14.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares surged 16.7% to close at $3.01.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) gained 16.3% to close at $ 29.54 amid vaccine hopes after Novavax announced it has begun its Phase 1 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate. The travel sector has been heavily impacted by the pandemic and a successful vaccine could mean a safe resumption of travel.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) climbed 16.1% to close at $7.05.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 16% to close at $5.79 after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved the company’s birth control gel, Phexxi.
  • Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) gained 15.9% to close at $36.21. Texas Capital Bancshares reported a mutual agreement to terminate proposed merger with Independent Bank Group.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) climbed 15.8% to close at $9.08 as equities ralled on coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as a pickup in economic activity as some US states reopen businesses.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) gained 15.6% to close at $21.86 as equities gained amid coronavirus vaccine hopes as well as a pickup in economic activity as some US states reopen businesses.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) rose 15.2% to close at $3.04.
  • Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) gained 15.1% to close at $12.30 after the company reported $80 million investment by BuildGroup LLC.
  • AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares climbed 15% to close at $20.24.
  • Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares climbed 15% to close at $4.84 after climbing 38% on Friday.
  • Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 15% to close at $14.02.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares rose 14.5% to close at $6.31.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) shares rose 14.1% to close at $4.28. Coty shares jumped 13% on Friday after the company announced it launched its Kylie Skin in Europe.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 13.2% to close at $ .3961.
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) shares rose 12.9% to close at $5.87 after climbing 23% on Friday.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) climbed 12% to close at $59.20.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 11.3% to close at $18.61.
  • US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) rose 8.5% to close at $19.33.
  • American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) gained 8.1% to close at $7.50.
  • Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares gained 7.6% to close at $17.51.
  • Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLRB) climbed 7.1% to close at $1.51 after the company reported it received FDA fast track designation for CLR 131 in Lymphoplasmacytic Lymphoma and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.
  • Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) rose 7.1% to close at $2.40.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 4.5% to close at $48.17 after the company announced on Monday it had started the first phase of its novel coronavirus vaccine trials.

Losers

  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 80.5% to close at $0.5550 on Tuesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
  • LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE: LTM) fell 34.9% to close at $1.68 after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares dropped 31% to close at $1.65 on Tuesday after announcing a $9 million registered direct offering.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares tumbled 30.4% to close at $7.80 on Tuesday.
  • FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) shares fell 25.1% to close at $7.92.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) tumbled 23.6% to close at $11.32 after the company presented data demonstrating safety & sustained disability improvement at 12 months with ATA188 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis in late-breaking e-poster at 2020 European Academy Of Neurology Virtual Congress.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 16.6% to close at $2.52 after the company announced a common stock offering $5 million of its common stock.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares dropped 16.4% to close at $57.71.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) dropped 16.3% to close at $2.01 after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million public offering.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) declined 15.9% to close at $1.75 after the company reported a $4.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 15.6% to close at $2.11 after gaining 15% on Friday.
  • Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUES) fell 15.4% to close at $0.2453. Tuesday Morning is preparing bankruptcy filing as soon as this weekend, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 13.6% to close at $47.60.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 13% to close at $1.95.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) dropped 12.3% to close at $3.06.
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) fell 12.2% to close at $19.00.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) dropped 12.2% to close at $25.47.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) fell 12.1% to close at $5.45.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) tumbled 12% to close at $3.36. Canaan reported a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share on Friday.
  • Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares declined 11.9% to close at $17.37.
  • AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares slipped 11.9% to close at $2.74.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) shares declined 11% to close at $26.45.
  • Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) fell 10.8% to close at $7.65.
  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) shares declined 10.3% to close at $134.64.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) fell 10.3% to close at $5.16.
  • 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) dropped 10.1% to close at $34.18 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes due 2025.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) dipped 10% to close at $10.41.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) fell 9.6% to close at $2.3150.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares declined 8.3% to close at $8.39.
  • Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares fell 7.7% to close at $47.15 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) shares fell 5.3% to close at $72.54.

