YouTube Makes Its Dedicated Children App Available On Apple TV

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary YouTube on Wednesday announced its app dedicated to children is now available for download on Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) TV devices.

What Happened

YouTube Kids will work on both HD and 4K versions of the Apple device, it said. Parental controls and settings will still need to be changed by accessing the app on a tablet or a phone.

The app was launched for mobile devices back in 2015, as YouTube faced mounting pressure over its algorithm's inability to filter inappropriate content for children.

YouTube has since made the app available across platforms, including Android TVs and desktops.

TechCrunch, which earlier reported the news, noted that YouTube Kids' algorithm has also made inappropriate video recommendations for children, but the app still gives parents or caretakers more control over what minors can watch.

YouTube had to pay a record $170 million in a settlement with the United States Federal Trade Commission for violation of children's privacy law last year.

Price Action

Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 0.6% higher at $1,421.37 on Tuesday. Class C shares closed 0.5% higher at $1,417.02.

Apple stock closed 0.68% lower at $316.73 the same day.

Image Credit: Courtesy of YouTube.