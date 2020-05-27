Eleven Local News Stations Ran Amazon Produced Content Praising Company's Health And Safety Efforts

Eleven local TV news stations ran stories praising Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) health and safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic without disclosing the content was produced by Amazon.

What Happened

The TV stations ran near-identical stories without telling their viewers the script and footage were produced by Amazon spokesman Todd Walker, who released it to the media according to Courier, a left-leaning digital newspaper.

With the exception of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) owned ABC affiliate WTVG in Toledo, Ohio, other stations ran the story without any explanations about its links to Amazon.

Amazon told the Courier, “This type of video was created to share an inside look into the health and safety measures we’ve rolled out in our buildings and was intended for reporters who for a variety of reasons weren’t able to come tour one of our sites themselves.”

Why It Matters

The news segment aired ahead of Amazon’s shareholder meeting on Thursday. It presents Amazon in a glowing light, touting the online retail giant’s dedicated service to the millions stuck at home during the pandemic.

Amazon shareholders plan to demand more information from the company regarding health and safety measures taken to protect its employees’ health and safety amid the pandemic.

According to an Amazon worker, over 600 employees became ill with COVID-19 and at least six are dead.

Price Action

Amazon shares traded 0.22% lower at $2,416.61in the after-hours session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.62% lower at $2,421.86.

Image Credit: Screenshot of Amazon video.