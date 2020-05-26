Linux Founder Switches Allegiance To AMD After 15 Years As Intel Customer

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has made strong inroads into the CPU processor market following the launch of the Ryzen series in 2017. Companies and tech leaders are also gravitating toward AMD, as its processors boast a superior price-to-performance ratio.

More recently, Linux open source operating system founder Linus Torvalds has said he is ditching Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which was his processor for a one-a-half decades, and is switching over to AMD.

"In fact, the biggest excitement this week for me was just that I upgraded my main machine, and for the first time in about 15 years, my desktop isn't Intel-based," Torvalds said while announcing Linux 5.7-rc7 kernel.

Torvalds said he's now using AMD Threadripper 3970x.

"My 'allmodconfig' test builds are now three times faster than they used to be," he said.

Torvalds had earlier in 2016 expressed his desire for an ARM-powered laptop.

The Ryzen Threadripper 3970X processor is based on the 7nm architecture, with 32 cores and 64 threads of simultaneous multiprocessing power, with 4.5 GHz max boost frequency and 144MB of combined cache.

At last check, AMD shares were down 1.79% to $54.18. Intel shares were trading 1.71% higher to $63.32.

Photo by WhiteTimberwolf via Wikimedia.