Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why KAR Global's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 26, 2020 11:19am   Comments
Share:

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company announced the placement of $550 million in newly issued perpetual convertible preferred stock.

KAR Auction Services Inc offers a total package for wholesale-used car transactions, from salvage and used-car auctions to a broad range of financial and logistical support. The services comprise financing, repossessions, repairs, transportation, warranty, and inventory services.

The company has three business units in the U.S. and Canada: Adesa, Insurance Auto Auctions, and Automotive Finance. Adesa operates used-vehicle auctions and offers complete online services for all parties involved

KAR Auction Services shares were trading up 10.61% at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.61 and a 52-week low of $9.41.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KAR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com