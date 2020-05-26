Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 118 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR).
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 33.12% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday:
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares were up 2.0% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.90.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $367.27 on Tuesday.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $391.27. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares were down 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $154.55.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $843.99 on Tuesday.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares hit a yearly high of $318.68. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.13. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares broke to $69.67 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to $70.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.24%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares set a new yearly high of $864.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.24% on the session.
- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares hit $206.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.87%.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares broke to $44.28 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.27 on Tuesday, moving up 3.47%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $284.73. Shares traded up 1.67%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,085.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares hit $172.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares were down 1.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.39.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares hit a yearly high of $196.90. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $211.79 with a daily change of up 4.21%.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $106.49 with a daily change of up 7.2%.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $209.94.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares were up 5.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.01.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.23% for the day.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares broke to $20.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.4%.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Tuesday.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares broke to $482.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) shares broke to $64.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares broke to $230.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.52.
- NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) shares hit a yearly high of $185.70. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $225.84 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.19 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $247.89. Shares traded up 2.47%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $63.63. Shares traded up 2.76%.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.53.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.59 with a daily change of up 2.93%.
- WABCO Holdings (NYSE: WBC) shares hit a yearly high of $136.46. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.32 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares set a new yearly high of $35.46 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $211.84. The stock traded up 33.12% on the session.
- Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.97. Shares traded up 1.56%.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.26 on Tuesday.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares broke to $119.77 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.6%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.50 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares hit a yearly high of $132.84. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $219.11 Tuesday morning.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) shares hit a yearly high of $123.97. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares were up 3.63% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $143.67 for a change of up 3.63%.
- Switch (NYSE: SWCH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.55 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.8%.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares set a new yearly high of $116.67 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $170.46 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $41.49.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.94.
- Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $101.03 with a daily change of up 0.95%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.31%.
- Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares broke to $75.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.66%.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.67. The stock was up 2.19% for the day.
- Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $133.18. Shares traded up 5.54%.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.04 on Tuesday morning.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $156.33 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares hit a yearly high of $108.42. The stock traded up 3.93% on the session.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $32.94. Shares traded up 5.53%.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.22. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.24 Tuesday. The stock was up 5.14% for the day.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.28 on Tuesday.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares hit $127.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares set a new yearly high of $25.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.85% on the session.
- Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares were up 4.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.37.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.97. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
- Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.13.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) shares broke to $26.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.06 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.96%.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.60 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.84. Shares traded up 11.97%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.36 on Tuesday, moving up 1.64%.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares were up 2.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $78.00 for a change of up 2.34%.
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares set a new yearly high of $37.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.67 on Tuesday, moving up 4.52%.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.11%.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.63 on Tuesday.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares were up 1.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.94.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) shares were up 1.91% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.55 for a change of up 1.91%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.73. The stock traded up 5.15% on the session.
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ: SPTN) shares were up 4.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.67 for a change of up 4.56%.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.
- Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.96 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.49%.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $8.66. Shares traded up 5.09%.
- Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares hit a yearly high of $14.96. The stock traded up 4.69% on the session.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares were up 10.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.26.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares were up 2.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.96.
- MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares were up 6.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.77.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.35.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares hit $6.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.75%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.24%.
- Megalith Finl Acquisition (NYSE: MFAC) shares hit a yearly high of $10.69. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $7.21. Shares traded up 19.66%.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.02%.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.97 Tuesday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) shares set a new yearly high of $3.88 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.97%.
- Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) shares hit $10.85 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
- Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ: WINT) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.45 Tuesday. The stock was down 3.91% for the day.
- Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 5.83%.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares hit a yearly high of $10.71. The stock traded up 10.03% on the session.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.83. The stock traded up 13.64% on the session.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares were up 4.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.29 for a change of up 4.34%.
- Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares were down 0.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.65.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $8.70 with a daily change of up 15.83%.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.58%.
- Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.64 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
- Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ: SKYS) shares set a new yearly high of $4.60 this morning. The stock was up 19.55% on the session.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) shares were up 19.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90.
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares broke to $2.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.08%.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares hit a yearly high of $6.69. The stock traded up 8.24% on the session.
- Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) shares hit $1.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.47%.
- Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares broke to $5.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.52%.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.68 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.0%.
