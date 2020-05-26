71 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) shares surged 123.7% to close at $42.51 on Friday after pricing its IPO on Friday.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) shares climbed 91.3% to close at $2.43 on Friday after the company announced positive preliminary results from the second interim analysis of its ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B study.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) jumped 39.7% to close at $0.8451 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) jumped 38% to close at $4.21.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 28.9% to close at $3.03 after jumping over 36% on Thursday.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) climbed 28% to close at $5.80 after the company reported findings from outpatient portion of Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its developmental ready-to-use glucagon in patients at risk of postprandial hypoglycemia following bariatric surgery.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) climbed 24.3% to close at $48.17 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) rose 22.6% to close at $5.20.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) gained 21.9% to close at $1.84.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 21.5% to close at $12.15.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares gained 19.1% to close at $7.22.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) rose 18.8% to close at $16.28. Hebron announced entry into share purchase agreement for strategic acquisition.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 18.1% to close at $6.48.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) gained 18.1% to close at $6.20.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 17.8% to close at $5.96.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) climbed 16.8% to close at $16.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPKE) gained 16.7% to close at $8.45.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) climbed 16.7% to close at $2.38.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares rose 16.3% to close at $2.35 after declining around 16% on Thursday.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 15.5% to close at $2.39.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) climbed 15.2% to close at $23.40.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 15.2% to close at $2.50.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) jumped 14.9% to close at $5.85.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 14.9% to close at $2.86 as traders circulate OneZero article 'Glasses equipped with facial recognition are coming' mentioning the company.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 14.8% to close at $2.64. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, which has been pursued by multiple companies, said its board has determined that the latest proposal from Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is a "Superior Offer." Melinta has offered $27 million in cash, plus an additional $12.5 million in cash potentially payable under contingent value rights to be issued in the proposed acquisition.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NYSE: ASPS) rose 14.8% to close at $12.42.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) jumped 14.5% to close at $68.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) rose 14.4% to close at $2.70.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) surged 14.3% to close at $6.95.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) rose 13.9% to close at $3.76.
- Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) jumped 13.8% to close at $12.84.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 12.8% to close at $0.7354. T2 Biosystems said it anticipates shipping first SARS-CoV-2 tests to the US customers as early as end of June.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) climbed 12.7% to close at $184.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) rose 12.1% to close at $2.60. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Acacia Research with a Buy rating and a price target of $4.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 11.3% to close at $5.73 after the company announced plans to demerge its StemPrintER and SPARE genomics-based personalized medicine businesses into a separate company.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 11% to close at $7.44.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 11% to close at $3.02 after ScoutCam, the company's subsidiary, announced it has achieved a breakthrough for its operating room-ready wireless endoscope.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 10.1% to close at $4.48.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 7.4% to close at $14.90 following strong quarterly results.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 6.4% to close at $21.59 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $26 price target.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 5.2% to close at $84.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
Losers
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares tumbled 43.5% to close at $2.09 on Friday after the company reported pricing of approximately $2.1 million registered direct offering.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares dropped 30.9% to close at $1.39 after dropping 30% on Thursday.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) dipped 27.2% to close at $1.77 after the company issued a business update in response to global impact of COVID-19.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 22% to close at $16.00 after the company reported receipt of final results from Phase 3 E2112 trial of entinostat plus exemestane in patients with HR+, HER2- breast cancer. The trial did not achieve primary endpoint.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) dropped 19.7% to close at $4.37. Gulf Resources reported a Q1 loss of $0.37 on Thursday.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) fell 12.3% to close at $5.22.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) dipped 12.2% to close at $21.65.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 12.2% to close at $80.51. Intercept has been notified by the FDA that AdCom meeting for obeticholic acid NDA has been postponed.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) fell 12.1% to close at $57.05.
- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) dropped 12% to close at $55.83.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) dropped 11.9% to close at $7.45.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) dipped 11.9% to close at $3.40. Yunji is expected to release Q1 results on June 3.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) tumbled 11.7% to close at $2.34 after reporting preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 11.7% to close at $2.80 after the company priced underwritten public offering of 1.8 million shares at $2.75 per share.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) tumbled 11.6% to close at $2.13.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) fell 11.6% to close at $2.91.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) declined 11.5% to close at $9.17 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) dropped 11.4% to close at $24.26.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 11.1% to close at $26.16.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) fell 10.9% to close at $1.55 after jumping 160% on Thursday.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) shares fell 10.5% to close at $3.15.
- America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares declined 10.1% to close at $4.36.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dipped 9.9% to close at $3.11.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 9.4% to close at $5.13 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) dropped 8.5% to close at $26.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and a 42.8% year-over-year decrease in comparable sales.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 8% to close at $16.01. Aurora Cannabis shares jumped 37% on Thursday after the company announced plans to acquire CBD platform Reliva for $40 million in Aurora common shares.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) declined 8% to close at $2.21.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 7.8% to close at $54.95 after declining over 5% on Thursday.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) dropped 6.5% to close at $14.72 following Q1 results.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 6.1% to close at $1.84 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
