Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2020 4:01am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise 0.3% in March.
  • The FHFA house price index for March is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to increase 0.6%.
  • The Conference Board consumer confidence index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 88.3 in May.
  • New home sales report for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The business uncertainty index for May is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

