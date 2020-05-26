Samsung Group Heir Questioned In South Korea Over Controversial Merger

Jay Y. Lee, the heir to the Samsung Group and Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (OTC: SSNLF), was questioned by South Korean prosecutors.

What Happened

The 2015 merger between the Samsung C&T, a construction firm and Chiel Industries Inc., a theme park operator, has been under scrutiny, reported Reuters.

The merger was criticized by Elliott Management, a U.S. hedge fund, as well as other investors for favoring Samsung’s family interests over the interests of shareholders.

Why It Matters

The Samsung Electronics vice chairman is also facing a trial over bribery allegations relating to the former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, reported Reuters.

Lee was seeking support from the former president as he was preparing to take over from Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee.

Price Action

On Friday, Samsung OTC shares closed unchanged at $2,210 in New York. The shares traded 0.72% higher at $39.82 in Seoul on Tuesday.