US Most-Subscribed YouTube Channel 'Cocomelon' Coming To Netflix In June

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) will be streaming the first season of "Cocomelon" starting June 1, MarketWatch reported.

Cocomelon, which creates video content for children, started streaming on YouTube back in 2006 before the video-sharing platform was acquired by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

The show has grown to be the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the United States and the third most-subscribed in the world after India's T-Series and Sweden's PewDiePie.

Cocomelon producer Treasure Studio Inc. announced last week that the show was going to stream on Roku Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ROKU) online streaming platform.

The streaming video-on-demand platforms have seen a surge in paid subscriptions and viewership during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as authorities across the globe imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Netflix Price Action

Netflix shares closed 1.6% lower at $429.32 on Friday and inched further lower in the after-hours session at $428.60. The company's stock is up 32.7% year-till-date.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Cocomelon.