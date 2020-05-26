Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Grimes And Musk Rename Baby To Comply With California Law
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 26, 2020 2:21am   Comments
Share:
Grimes And Musk Rename Baby To Comply With California Law

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his partner Canadian musician Grimes have changed their baby’s name to comply with Californian law. 

What Happened

The baby X Æ A-12 will now be named X Æ A-Xii to comply with a law in California, revealed Grimes on Instagram Sunday.

Grimes said in response to a comment on the social media network, “Just removed the numbers to confirm [sic] to California law,” She added, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

The singer also added that a dash in the name was allowed by the law.

Why It Matters

According to the California Birth Registration Handbook, baby names are limited to the 26 alphabets of the English language and cannot include numeric characters or diacritical marks. Hyphens or apostrophes may be used in certain names. 

Musk had previously disclosed that his baby boy’s name is pronounced "X Ash A 12." Explaining the meaning of the name, he had said X is just “X,” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

The Tesla chief executive gave credit to his wife for coming up with the name and disclosed that A-12 signifies the Archangel-12 plane, the precursor of their favorite aircraft SR-17. 

Musk announced at the beginning of the month that he was rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be selling "almost all physical possessions."

It is not certain if the baby’s name would be accepted by the state of California, reported Business Insider. 

Price Action 

On Friday, Tesla shares closed 1.30% lower at $816.88.

Image Credit: Elon Musk's Twitter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Employees Fear Conditions At Factory, Describe It As 'Modern-Day Sweatshop'
Today's Pickup: Ford Reopens Two Facilities, Twice In The Same Week Over COVID-19 Scare
Bill Ackman Makes Pitch To Elon Musk For New HQ, Channels Howard Hughes
The Auto Industry Is Getting Back Online, And That's Good For Electrification
Apple Vs. Tesla: Morgan Stanley Breaks Down The Parallels
New Investors Pile In, Fuel Record Rise In Account Openings, Trading Volumes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: California Elon MuskNews General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com