Grimes And Musk Rename Baby To Comply With California Law

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and his partner Canadian musician Grimes have changed their baby’s name to comply with Californian law.

What Happened

The baby X Æ A-12 will now be named X Æ A-Xii to comply with a law in California, revealed Grimes on Instagram Sunday.

Grimes said in response to a comment on the social media network, “Just removed the numbers to confirm [sic] to California law,” She added, “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

The singer also added that a dash in the name was allowed by the law.

Why It Matters

According to the California Birth Registration Handbook, baby names are limited to the 26 alphabets of the English language and cannot include numeric characters or diacritical marks. Hyphens or apostrophes may be used in certain names.

Musk had previously disclosed that his baby boy’s name is pronounced "X Ash A 12." Explaining the meaning of the name, he had said X is just “X,” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

The Tesla chief executive gave credit to his wife for coming up with the name and disclosed that A-12 signifies the Archangel-12 plane, the precursor of their favorite aircraft SR-17.

Musk announced at the beginning of the month that he was rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be selling "almost all physical possessions."

It is not certain if the baby’s name would be accepted by the state of California, reported Business Insider.

Price Action

Image Credit: Elon Musk's Twitter.