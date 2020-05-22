Market Overview

Immortals Gaming Club Partners With Nerd Street Gamers To Launch Online Esports Camps
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 22, 2020 3:30pm   Comments
Immortals Gaming Club Partners With Nerd Street Gamers To Launch Online Esports Camps

Immortals Gaming Club has partnered with Nerd Street Gamers to host multi-day esports camps for kids. The ones attending will have the opportunity to take lessons from professional players in titles like Riot Games' "League of Legends" and Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Overwatch."

"IGC is excited to partner with Nerd Street Gamers to bring gamers this unique opportunity to learn from our professional players, have fun and connect with new friends in a positive, structured environment," Jon Tuck, CCO for Immortals Gaming Club, said in a release. "This is a unique moment in time and we believe the camps will serve gamers and their parents well while establishing a format that we plan to replicate for years to come.”

Each camp will include activities such as Q&A sessions with professional players, health and wellness seminars, video gameplay reviews, and competitive skirmishes.

The online camps will last four to five days in June and July at $150 per camp.

"Almost overnight, staying home to play video games became the socially responsible thing to do," John Fazio, Founder and CEO of Nerd Street Gamers, commented. "Esports has the opportunity to fill the void left by cancelled summer camps and other events. With Immortals Gaming Club, we are providing parents and gamers with opportunities to connect with one another, build their skills, and duplicate the experience of traditional summer camps digitally.”

The convenience of an online-only event will help shed light and education on the esports industry, while also offering the chance to keep kids busy while other summer activities may still face cancellations. Parents can sign their children up through the official website.

