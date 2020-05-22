'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare' Is The Best-Selling Game Of 2020 So Far

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) has made strides to retain a top position for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," and it has succeeded. In NPD's report for April, "Modern Warfare" hit second place just below Square Enix's "Final Fantasy VII Remake" as April's best-selling game.

However, the shooter has retained its position as the best-selling game of 2020 so far, even surpassing Nintendo's (OTCPK: NTDOY) "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

The popularity of "Call of Duty" is likely boosted by factors other than the main game. "Call of Duty: Warzone" has become one of the most popular battle royale titles to date, providing huge competition for games such as Electronic Arts' (NASDAQ: EA) "Apex Legends" and Epic Games' "Fortnite."

Top 10 best-selling video games year-to-date ending April 2020, according to The NPD Group#videogames pic.twitter.com/IHkMmvlQnR — NPD Games (@npdgames) May 22, 2020

See Also: Take-Two Interactive Benefits From 'Industry Tailwinds,' Analyst Says After Q4 Report

With news of the next "Call of Duty" title beginning to emerge, the buzz around the powerhouse franchise is unlikely to diminish anytime soon. Evidence of the Cold War has been spotted inside "Warzone's" map, and it has been theorized that the free-to-play game could potentially shift in a way similar to "Fortnite's" season change events.

Nostalgia has also helped keep Activision in the spotlight. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered" also made the top 20 best-selling list for April, sitting at seventh place just below "Resident Evil 3."

While most players enjoyed the campaign experience of MW2, many are hoping for a launch of the game's multiplayer side. Perhaps the sales numbers could boost that chance.

Other titles in April 2020's top 10 include Take-Two Interactive's (NASDAQ: TTWO) "Grand Theft Auto V" and "NBA 2K20," Sony's (NYSE: SNE) "MLB The Show 20," and Capcom's "Resident Evil 3 Remake."