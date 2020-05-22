46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NAVB) shares jumped 98.40% to $2.5201 after the company announced positive preliminary results from the second interim analysis of its ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B study.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 80.2% to $1.09 after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 34.5% to $3.1597 after jumping over 36% on Thursday.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 32.3% to $5.38.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) climbed 28.5% to $3.20 as traders circulate OneZero article 'Glasses equipped with facial recognition are coming' mentioning the company.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) gained 27% to $3.88.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 21.3% to $2.79. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, which has been pursued by multiple companies, said its board has determined that the latest proposal from Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is a "Superior Offer." Melinta has offered $27 million in cash, plus an additional $12.5 million in cash potentially payable under contingent value rights to be issued in the proposed acquisition.
- LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) gained 21.2% to $46.96 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) rose 20.1% to $16.66 following strong quarterly results.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares climbed 17.8% to $2.38 after declining around 16% on Thursday.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 17.1% to $7.85.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) gained 15.6% to $5.25 after the company reported findings from outpatient portion of Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of its developmental ready-to-use glucagon in patients at risk of postprandial hypoglycemia following bariatric surgery.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) gained 13.5% to $2.35.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 13.3% to $1.71.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 12.5% to $0.7342. T2 Biosystems said it anticipates shipping first SARS-CoV-2 tests to the US customers as early as end of June.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) climbed 12.4% to $5.79 after the company announced plans to demerge its StemPrintER and SPARE genomics-based personalized medicine businesses into a separate company.
- Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) gained 10.3% to $2.56. Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Acacia Research with a Buy rating and a price target of $4.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) climbed 10.2% to $180.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) gained 10% to $15.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 9.1% to $22.14 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $26 price target.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 6.5% to $86.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 6% to $2.88 after ScoutCam, the company's subsidiary, announced it has achieved a breakthrough for its operating room-ready wireless endoscope.
Losers
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares dipped 45.1% to $2.03 after the company reported pricing of approximately $2.1 million registered direct offering.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 29.4% to $1.42 after dropping 30% on Thursday.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 22.3% to $15.9 after the company reported receipt of final results from Phase 3 E2112 trial of entinostat plus exemestane in patients with HR+, HER2- breast cancer. The trial did not achieve primary endpoint.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) dipped 22.2% to $1.89 after the company issued a business update in response to global impact of COVID-19.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) dropped 21.7% to $4.26. Gulf Resources reported a Q1 loss of $0.37 on Thursday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 20.5% to $1.5576 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dropped 16.3% to $76.71. Intercept has been notified by the FDA that AdCom meeting for obeticholic acid NDA has been postponed.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) dipped 13.3% to $2.99.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) dropped 13.2% to $7.34.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) fell 12.4% to $9.09 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) tumbled 12.1% to $2.3301 after reporting preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dropped 11.8% to $25.94.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 11.7% to $21.25.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 11.2% to $2.8150 after the company priced underwritten public offering of 1.8 million shares at $2.75 per share.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) slipped 10.9% to $26.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results and a 42.8% year-over-year decrease in comparable sales.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) tumbled 10.4% to $2.1598.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) fell 9.8% to $1.57 after jumping 160% on Thursday.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) dropped 9.5% to $24.78.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 9.4% to $15.77. Aurora Cannabis shares jumped 37% on Thursday after the company announced plans to acquire CBD platform Reliva for $40 million in Aurora common shares.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) declined 8.8% to $2.19.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) fell 8.3% to $14.45 following Q1 results.
- ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) fell 7.8% to $4.97 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 7.4% to $55.14 after declining over 5% on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 6.2% to $5.31 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
