Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday morning, 7 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Key Facts:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Noble (NYSE: NE)
- Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 19.9% to reach a new 52-week low.
The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) stock hit $23.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
- Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 19.9% on the session.
- Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock hit a yearly low of $9.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
- Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell to $2.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.29 today morning. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.
- 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85 today morning. The stock traded down 0.95% over the session.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.
