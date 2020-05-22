Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 7 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Key Facts:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Noble (NYSE: NE)

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 19.9% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) stock hit $23.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.

stock hit $23.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day. Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 19.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 19.9% on the session. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock hit a yearly low of $9.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% for the day. Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell to $2.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%.

shares fell to $2.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.29 today morning. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.29 today morning. The stock was down 8.81% on the session. 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85 today morning. The stock traded down 0.95% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85 today morning. The stock traded down 0.95% over the session. Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.