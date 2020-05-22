Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 10:56am   Comments
Share:

On Friday morning, 7 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Noble (NYSE: NE)
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 19.9% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) stock hit $23.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.55 this morning. The stock was down 19.9% on the session.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock hit a yearly low of $9.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% for the day.
  • Sogou (NYSE: SOGO) shares fell to $2.98 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.56%.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.29 today morning. The stock was down 8.81% on the session.
  • 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.85 today morning. The stock traded down 0.95% over the session.
  • Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSH + HSBC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com