Why Pluralsight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 22, 2020 10:57am   Comments
Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares are trading higher on Friday, after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $26 price target.

Pluralsight operates as an enterprise software company. It primarily offers technology skill development solutions through its cloud-based technology learning platform that is broadly accessible.

The platform is powered by Iris, the company's proprietary machine-learning driven skill assessment algorithm and recommendation engine, which enables businesses to more effectively quantify and develop skills across technologies.

Pluralsight shares were trading up 7.60% at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.82 and a 52-week low of $6.59.

Latest Ratings for PS

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

