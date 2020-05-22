Why Pluralsight's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares are trading higher on Friday, after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $26 price target.

Pluralsight operates as an enterprise software company. It primarily offers technology skill development solutions through its cloud-based technology learning platform that is broadly accessible.

The platform is powered by Iris, the company's proprietary machine-learning driven skill assessment algorithm and recommendation engine, which enables businesses to more effectively quantify and develop skills across technologies.

Pluralsight shares were trading up 7.60% at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.82 and a 52-week low of $6.59.