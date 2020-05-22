Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 46 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were up 1.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $821.48 for a change of up 1.69%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.