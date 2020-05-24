Matthew Stafford Is Selling A 7,700-Square-Foot House With Michigan's Biggest Infinity Pool

The biggest infinity pool in Michigan is now up for grabs. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is selling the pool — with his gated Bloomfield Township house — for $6.5 million.

The three-story home has 7,720 square feet replete with five bedrooms, five fireplaces, seven bathrooms, a sauna and steam room, a 625-bottle wine cellar, hot and cold tubs, a glass elevator, and an indoor half basketball court made with flooring from the Pistons’ days at the Pontiac Silverdome.

The first-floor master suite is stocked with a coffee bar, the contemporary kitchen includes two islands and window walls spanning the back of the house highlight the estate’s 441 feet of shoreline on Upper Long Lake. The house also has water access to Lower Long Lake and Forest Lake.

The property, at 1867 Long Pointe Drive in Bloomfield Township, sold for $3.5 million in 2013. It was first built in 1980 and renovated by the Staffords in 2016.

The last owners are vacating to move their soon-to-be four young children away from the water.

“We’re about to have our fourth child and I personally do not want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of a little over 3,” Kelly Stafford said in an Instagram story. “So that is the reason that it’s on the market. It makes us super sad. That house has been incredible. We’ll never have a house like it.”