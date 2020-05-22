Market Overview

XpresSpa's Stock Skyrockets On Coronavirus Testing Contract
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 22, 2020 10:07am   Comments
XpresSpa (Nasdaq: XSPA) shares are trading sharply higher on Friday after the company announced it signed a contract to screen and test for COVID-19 at JFK International Air Terminal.

The terminal will host nine separate testing rooms with a capacity to administer over 500 tests per day.

XpresSpa says it will offer its services to airline employees, contractors and workers, concessionaires and their employees, TSA officers, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

"We are thrilled to be in a position to launch our first pilot test at JFK Terminal 4 and are hopeful that this will serve as a model in other U.S. airports,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “The vision and close collaboration with JFKIAT senior leaders have enabled this initiative to move quickly so that we can together support the safety and health of front line airport workers and travelers as New York’s recovery plan takes form."

XpresSpa shares were trading up 61.51% at 84 cents Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.45 and a 52-week low of 5 cents.

