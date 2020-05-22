30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAVB) shares rose 65.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported results of second interim analysis of ongoing Phase 2B study in rheumatoid arthritis.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 47.8% to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced determination of superior offer from Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 25.5% to $0.76 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Thursday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 15.3% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after jumping 23% on Thursday.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 15% to $0.75 in pre-market trading.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 12.6% to $1.70 in pre-market trading.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) rose 9% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 8.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Entera Bio shares tumbled 27% on Thursday as the company announced interim limited biomarker data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 in osteoporosis patients, with the study demonstrating statistically significant effects on the P1NP biomarker after one month of treatment as compared to placebo, and meaningful increases at months two and three as compared to placebo with the highest EB613 dose of 1.5mg.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 7.3% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) rose 7.2% to $246.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 7% to $0.62 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Thursday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 6.8% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after jumping over 36% on Thursday.
- Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) rose 5.3% to $85.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) rose 4% to $16.38 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 19.5% to $16.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of final results from Phase 3 E2112 trial of entinostat plus exemestane in patients with HR+, HER2- breast cancer. The trial did not achieve primary endpoint.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) fell 18.8% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants..
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares fell 15% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, Akari Therapeutics received positive EMA opinion on orphan designation for nomacopan for bullous pemphigoid.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 14% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Thursday.
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) shares fell 13.8% to $0.9135 in pre-market trading after rising 15% on Thursday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTNT) fell 13.3% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 160% on Thursday.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 12.6% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after the company priced underwritten public offering of 1.8 million shares at $2.75 per share.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) fell 12.4% to $20.97 in pre-market trading.
- ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ: CFRX) fell 10% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 9.9% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. On Thursday, I-Mab and Genexine reported China NMPA clearance for Phase 2 clinical trial of TJ107/HyLeukin-7 in glioblastoma multiforme.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) fell 9.3% to $183.62 in pre-market trading.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) fell 8.6% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Thursday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 8.1% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 5.5% to $2.92 in pre-market trading.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) fell 5.4% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 5% to $56.60 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas