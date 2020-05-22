64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares surged 53.4% to close at $5.95 on continued momentum as the company announced an oncology partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) shares climbed 49.7% to close at $1.23 on Thursday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares climbed 36.5% to close at $17.40 after the company announced plans to acquire CBD platform Reliva for $40 million in Aurora common shares.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 35% to close at $9.54 after surging 34% on Wednesday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) rose 33.4% to close at $29.42.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) jumped 25% to close at $5.25.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 23.8% to close at $5.72.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 23.4% to close at $24.67.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 23.2% to close at $3.45.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) jumped 22.1% to close at $5.09. Century Casinos released Q1 results on Wednesday.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) rose 21.7% to close at $35.25 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 19.9% to close at $9.65.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 19.5% to $11.51.
- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) jumped 18.8% to close at $3.80.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) gained 18.3% to close at $14.45 despite worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company reported strong results in its Bath & Body Works segment.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) surged 17.1% to close at $2.54.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares jumped 16.8% to close at $9.81.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) gained 16.1% to close at $4.12.
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) gained 15.5% to close at $2.80.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC) rose 15.1% to close at $3.44.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) climbed 14.7% to close at $10.16.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) jumped 14.6% to close at $10.51 after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $17.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) climbed 14.5% to close at $13.74 after the company highlighted review In the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology at New York University School of Medicine.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) gained 14.5% to close at $2.85.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares rose 14.3% to close at $6.80 potentially related to earnings from other names in retail sector and US store reopenings.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) gained 14.2% to close at $2.49.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares climbed 14.2% to close at $5.81.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 13.9% to close at $8.34.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 13.7% to close at $2.41 after the company's 8-K showed its CARES Act loan was approved, with proceeds of $531,169.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares gained 12.9% to close at $9.71.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) gained 12.5% to close at $13.50.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) rose 10.6% to close at $28.55.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) rose 9.9% to close at $18.50 after the company reported extension of $440 million credit facility for 3 years.
- Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 9.3% to close at $3.63 after the company reported selection of vaccine candidate against COVID-19 coronavirus to advance into human clinical studies.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) gained 8.7% to close at $13.30.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 8.2% to close at $0.5170 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 8.2% to close at $2.38. Atossa Therapeutics surged 26% on Wednesday after the company announced "successful" in vitro testing results of AT-H201, which is Atossa's proprietary COVID-19 drug candidate.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) gained 7.1% to close at $6.32 after reporting Q4 results.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) gained 6.8% to close at $54.30 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 33.9% to close at $0.1851. Akorn filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares fell 28.7% to close at $2.01 on Thursday after resuming trade following April fraud disclosures by the company. The company will reportedly cut 50% of its employees in Xiamen, Fujian province.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares dipped 27% to close at $2.08 on Thursday as the company announced interim limited biomarker data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 in osteoporosis patients, with the study demonstrating statistically significant effects on the P1NP biomarker after one month of treatment as compared to placebo, and meaningful increases at months two and three as compared to placebo with the highest EB613 dose of 1.5mg. The company also reported first-quarter results.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) slipped 25.1% to close at $5.36 after the company announced a $2.29 million common stock offering and a $575,000 warrants offering.
- Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares fell 21.5% to close at $8.51 after the company priced 5.78 million share public offering of common stock at $8.65 per share.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) tumbled 21.3% to close at $1.00 after jumping 105% on Wednesday.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) dipped 17.1% to close at $6.11. NuCana reported Q1 results on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 15.7% to close at $7.66 after the company announced pricing of $10.2 million registered direct offering.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) dropped 15.5% to close at $2.02.
- Phunware, Inc.(NASDAQ: PHUN) declined 15.3% to close at $1.33. Phunware shares jumped 134% on Wednesday after the company announced it has partnered with HP for a mobile healthcare solution.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) declined 14.1% to close at $7.95.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 14% to close at $8.00.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dipped 12.7% to close at $1.79.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) dropped 12.5% to close at $3.86.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 12.1% to close at $3.09 after jumping 42% on Wednesday.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) fell 12% to close at $5.41.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) dropped 11.8% to close at $5.03.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) fell 11.4% to close at $8.08.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) dipped 10.8% to close at $17.09 following Q1 results. Credit Suisse downgraded HUYA from Outperform to Neutral.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) fell 10% to close at $9.83 after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 9.7% to close at $1.12. Boxlight shares surged 58% on Wednesday after announcing a supply agreement.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 8.7% to close at $67.05, continuing to sell off following recent vaccine news. Shares moved lower after the company announced an offering and investors questioned the meaningfulness of the recent trial results.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) dropped 7.8% to close at $2.24 after the company announced it has terminated its collaboration deal with AbbVie.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) dipped 6.2% to close at $3.04 after reporting CFIUS determination regarding China joint venture.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZVO) fell 5.4% to close at $32.45 following Q1 results.
