8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced support for a clinical trial to investigate the effects of VASCEPA on inflammatory biomarkers and other patient outcomes in individuals with COVID-19.
Losers
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading lower the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants. No terms were disclosed.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
