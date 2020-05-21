Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher after the company announced support for a clinical trial to investigate the effects of VASCEPA on inflammatory biomarkers and other patient outcomes in individuals with COVID-19.

Losers

  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading lower the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants. No terms were disclosed.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)  shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRN + PANW)

Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2020
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline, Hologic To Launch Coronavirus Test, Amarin's Strong Q1
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Apple Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2020
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Yext, Workday And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com