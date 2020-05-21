Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OWL's Philadelphia Fusion Claims Aim Lab As Skills Training Partner
Crystal Mills , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2020 4:21pm   Comments
Share:

The Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion has partnered with Aim Lab as the team's new skills training partner.

Aim Lab's software "blends cutting-edge performance tracking and analytics with artificial intelligence and machine learning" to help maintain a sharp training regimen for players. The company plans to develop custom training programs for Fusion, and will help analyze player data.

The partnership comes at an ideal time as Aim Lab plans to create programs featuring players from Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Overwatch," "VALORANT" and "Rainbow Six Siege."

Christopher "ChrisTFer" Graham, Assistant coach of the Philadelphia Fusion, stated in a release, "The Fusion are at the top of their game right now, and to ensure we maintain and build upon that level of performance, we’re partnering with Aim Lab. We’re excited to work with Aim Lab to create unique training programs that will enhance our players’ skills throughout the remainder of the season.”

Aim Lab's ability to identify a player's strengths and weaknesses through its AI-based training will help boost the performance of Fusion.

Dr. Wayne Mackey, Founder and CEO of Statespace, added, "As enormous fans of the Fusion, Overwatch, and all things Philly, we are excited to develop personalized training programs and insights to help maximize the team’s performance this season.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Florida Mayhem Announces University 'Overwatch' Tournament
This Year's 'Call Of Duty' Will Be Called 'Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War': Reports
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Seth 'Scump' Abner Slams 'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare,' Claims 'Warzone' Saved It
'Call of Duty: Mobile' Launches 1v1 Duel Mode, New Map
"Stay at Home" Stocks Still Rule the Roost as Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple Start Week Firmly
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Activision Blizzard Aim Lab eSports gaming Overwatch OWLNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com