OWL's Philadelphia Fusion Claims Aim Lab As Skills Training Partner

The Overwatch League's Philadelphia Fusion has partnered with Aim Lab as the team's new skills training partner.

Aim Lab's software "blends cutting-edge performance tracking and analytics with artificial intelligence and machine learning" to help maintain a sharp training regimen for players. The company plans to develop custom training programs for Fusion, and will help analyze player data.

The partnership comes at an ideal time as Aim Lab plans to create programs featuring players from Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) "Overwatch," "VALORANT" and "Rainbow Six Siege."

Christopher "ChrisTFer" Graham, Assistant coach of the Philadelphia Fusion, stated in a release, "The Fusion are at the top of their game right now, and to ensure we maintain and build upon that level of performance, we’re partnering with Aim Lab. We’re excited to work with Aim Lab to create unique training programs that will enhance our players’ skills throughout the remainder of the season.”

Aim Lab's ability to identify a player's strengths and weaknesses through its AI-based training will help boost the performance of Fusion.

Dr. Wayne Mackey, Founder and CEO of Statespace, added, "As enormous fans of the Fusion, Overwatch, and all things Philly, we are excited to develop personalized training programs and insights to help maximize the team’s performance this season.”