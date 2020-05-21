51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) jumped 99% to $1.6350.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares jumped 74.5% to $ 6.77 on continued momentum as the company announced an oncology partnership with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 32.6% to $9.37 after surging 34% on Wednesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 24.3% to $15.85 after the company announced plans to acquire CBD platform Reliva for $40 million in Aurora common shares.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 22.5% to $2.60 after the company's 8-K showed its CARES Act loan was approved, with proceeds of $531,169.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) gained 19.7% to $5.03.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) gained 16.2% to $25.64.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) shares jumped 16.7% to $9.80.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) jumped 16% to $14.19 despite worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company reported strong results in its Bath & Body Works segment.
- Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) gained 13.3% to $6.68 after reporting Q4 results.
- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) jumped 13.2% to $13.59.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) rose 12% to $18.85 after the company reported extension of $440 million credit facility for 3 years.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) jumped 11.5% to $10.22 after Stifel upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $15 to $17.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) gained 11.5% to $28.77.
- BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) rose 11.1% to $32.17 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) gained 10.4% to $13.52.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) surged 10.1% to $4.0950.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) shares gained 9.9% to $9.45.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 9.5% to $21.89.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) climbed 9.4% to $9.69.
- Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 8.5% to $3.60 after the company reported selection of vaccine candidate against COVID-19 coronavirus to advance into human clinical studies.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) gained 7.8% to $4.73 after the company reported topline results from the primary analysis of ROCK in patients with chronic graft vs host disease.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) rose 7% to $0.5107 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 6.7% to $0.2363 after the company completed verification of three more assays for TRUFORMA point-of-care diagnostic platform.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 6% to $2.3313. Atossa Therapeutics surged 26% on Wednesday after the company announced "successful" in vitro testing results of AT-H201, which is Atossa's proprietary COVID-19 drug candidate.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) gained 5.4% to $53.54 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares tumbled 29% to $2.0237 as the company announced interim limited biomarker data from the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 in osteoporosis patients, with the study demonstrating statistically significant effects on the P1NP biomarker after one month of treatment as compared to placebo, and meaningful increases at months two and three as compared to placebo with the highest EB613 dose of 1.5mg. The company also reported first-quarter results.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) dropped 28% to $2.03 after resuming trade following April fraud disclosures by the company. The company will reportedly cut 50% of its employees in Xiamen, Fujian province.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 27.6% to $5.18 after the company announced a $2.29 million common stock offering and a $575,000 warrants offering.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dripped 26% to $0.2072. Akorn filed for voluntary protection under Chapter 11.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 23.7% to $2.6853 after jumping 42% on Wednesday.
- Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares fell 20.1% to $8.65 after the company priced 5.78 million share public offering of common stock at $8.65 per share.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) dipped 17.8% to $6.06. NuCana reported Q1 results on Wednesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 17.3% to $2.45 after declining 13% on Wednesday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) dropped 13.4% to $1.0994 after jumping 105% on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 13% to $7.92 after the company announced pricing of $10.2 million registered direct offering.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) slipped 12.4% to $8.10.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) dropped 12.3% to $16.80 following Q1 results. Credit Suisse downgraded HUYA from Outperform to Neutral.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) fell 12.2% to $8.17.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) fell 12% to $8.02.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 10.5% to $5.10.
- Phunware, Inc.(NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 10.2% to $1.41. Phunware shares jumped 134% on Wednesday after the company announced it has partnered with HP for a mobile healthcare solution.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) dipped 10.2% to $2.91 after reporting CFIUS determination regarding China joint venture.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) fell 9.8% to $9.85 after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9.2% to $66.77, continuing to sell off following recent vaccine news. Shares moved lower after the company announced an offering and investors questioned the meaningfulness of the recent trial results.
- Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) dropped 8.6% to $2.2220 after the company announced it has terminated its collaboration deal with AbbVie.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) fell 8.3% to $2.86 after jumping over 81% on Wednesday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 7.7% to $1.1450. Boxlight shares surged 58% on Wednesday after announcing a supply agreement.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) fell 7.6% to $5.52.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 7.2% to $0.4613. Ra Medical Systems shares fell around 25% on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $10.0 million public offering.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZVO) fell 6.3% to $32.13 following Q1 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas