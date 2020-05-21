'VALORANT' Available to Play for Everyone on June 2

Riot Games' new FPS "VALORANT" has been a major impact in the esports universe, despite only being in closed beta. The tactical shooter only offered playtime to the lucky ones watching streamers play on Twitch.

What Happened With VALORANT?

Today, Riot Games revealed that "VALORANT" will launch in "the majority of regions worldwide" on June 2. Closed beta will end on May 28, with player accounts resetting as Riot prepares the game with new launch content.

In the June 2 update, a new agent and map will be unlocked. In addition, there will be a season pass, new weapon skins, and a new game mode that will be labeled with a "beta tag." It has been noted that the new mode is not team deathmatch, and that it wouldn't be one of the upcoming releases.

While the majority of players are anxious for the release, others are concerned, particularly about the game's anti-cheat software, Vanguard. These issues were also addressed during Geoff Keighley's #PlayValorant Announcement stream.

Executive producer Anna Donlon spoke about the issues during the stream: "We're not blind to the conversations that are going on around it. We will continue the conversation. We will continue to work hard to earn people's trust. I empathize with people who feel uncomfortable about this."

More information about "VALORANT," it's anti-cheat software, and the game's official launch can be found on Riot Games' official website.

Image Courtesy Of Riot Games