Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Targets Hong Kong's Autonomy After Pro-Democracy Uprising
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2020 11:38am   Comments
Share:
China Targets Hong Kong's Autonomy After Pro-Democracy Uprising

China’s ruling Communist Party signaled on Thursday it is bringing Hong Kong further under its control, reports Washington Post, citing a top official.

What Happened

Beijing has plans to change the system that previously allowed Hong Kong to maintain a level of autonomy for 23 years.

The Communist Party is enacting a national security law in the territory during a meeting of its top political arm, the Post reported. The law makes "foreign interference," secessionist activity and subversion of state power illegal, the newspaper said. 

Why It's Important 

In July 1997, Hong Kong was officially handed back to the Chinese authorities after more than 150 years of British control.

Tung Chee-hwa, who was a Shanghai-born former shipping tycoon with no political experience, was handpicked by Beijing to rule the territory following the takeover. Since then Hong Kong, has enjoyed more freedoms than mainland China. 

In 2019, the former British colony’s political freedoms and independent legal system have been challenged, triggering pro-democracy and anti-government protests over a proposal to allow legal extradition to mainland China. 

What's Next 

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he is “closely watching what’s going on” in Hong Kong.

Pompeo has warned China, saying pro-democracy lawmakers were “manhandled” “while trying to stop a procedural irregularity by pro-Beijing legislators,” according to the Post.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have also been escalating.

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy submitted the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act — a bill that requires Chinese companies to establish that they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Related Links:

US Senate Passes New Regulations For Chinese Companies, Alibaba, Others Trade Down

Baidu Is Weighing Nasdaq Departure: Report

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BBC China The Washington PostNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com