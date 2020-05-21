Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2020
During Thursday's morning trading, 3 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Atento (NYSE: ATTO).
  • The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares were down 19.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.03.
  • Genfit (NASDAQ: GNFT) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.39%.
  • Atento (NYSE: ATTO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.17% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

