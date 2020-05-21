Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Thursday's morning session saw 48 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) .

. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) .

. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 29.9% to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,525.45 on Thursday morning.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,525.45 on Thursday morning. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.67%. AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.43. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $57.43. The stock was up 3.14% for the day. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares hit a yearly high of $804.68. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $804.68. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session. Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.74 for a change of up 0.86%.

shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.74 for a change of up 0.86%. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.31.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,038.13.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,038.13. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $169.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $169.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.37%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.8%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $136.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.8%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to $191.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.

shares broke to $191.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%. Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares were up 0.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.35.

shares were up 0.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.35. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares hit $212.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.

shares hit $212.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.69.

shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.69. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $48.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.53.

shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.53. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.00 for a change of up 0.37%.

shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.00 for a change of up 0.37%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $533.59.

shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $533.59. BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.47 on Thursday, moving up 9.73%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.47 on Thursday, moving up 9.73%. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $126.43 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $126.43 with a daily change of up 0.5%. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares hit $60.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

shares hit $60.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares set a new yearly high of $145.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $145.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.73. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $49.73. The stock was up 2.6% for the day. 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares broke to $24.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.

shares broke to $24.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%. Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.37 Thursday morning.

stock set a new 52-week high of $37.37 Thursday morning. Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.60. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.60. The stock was down 0.27% for the day. Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.60. Shares traded up 3.95%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.60. Shares traded up 3.95%. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.32 with a daily change of up 3.84%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.32 with a daily change of up 3.84%. Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.40. Shares traded up 5.04%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.40. Shares traded up 5.04%. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.00 with a daily change of down 2.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.00 with a daily change of down 2.43%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.56. Shares traded up 3.27%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.56. Shares traded up 3.27%. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.63%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $36.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.63%. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was up 18.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was up 18.96% on the session. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.74.

shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.74. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.54. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.54. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.47%. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) shares set a new yearly high of $5.31 this morning. The stock was up 10.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.31 this morning. The stock was up 10.65% on the session. G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.90. Shares traded up 12.0%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.90. Shares traded up 12.0%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 5.57%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 5.57%. Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.44%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.44%. Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares were up 10.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44 for a change of up 10.56%.

shares were up 10.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44 for a change of up 10.56%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares broke to $22.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.27%.

shares broke to $22.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.27%. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.01 on Thursday, moving up 29.9%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $7.01 on Thursday, moving up 29.9%. DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares broke to $6.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.1%.

shares broke to $6.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.1%. Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.24 on Thursday, moving up 3.34%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.24 on Thursday, moving up 3.34%. Gulf Res (NASDAQ: GURE) shares were up 5.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.55.

shares were up 5.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.55. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares were up 7.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.68.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.