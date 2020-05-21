Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Thursday's morning session saw 48 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteables:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY).
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 29.9% to hit a new 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2,525.45 on Thursday morning.
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $237.20 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.67%.
- AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.43. The stock was up 3.14% for the day.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares hit a yearly high of $804.68. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares were up 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $194.74 for a change of up 0.86%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.31.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1,038.13.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $169.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.37%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.8%.
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares broke to $191.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares were up 0.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.35.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.22 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.72%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares hit $212.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.19%.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.37 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.11%.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.69.
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.25. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 1.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.53.
- Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $207.00 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $533.59.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.47 on Thursday, moving up 9.73%.
- Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $126.43 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares hit $60.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares set a new yearly high of $145.90 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.73. The stock was up 2.6% for the day.
- 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares broke to $24.23 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.37 Thursday morning.
- Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.60. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.60. Shares traded up 3.95%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.32 with a daily change of up 3.84%.
- Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.40. Shares traded up 5.04%.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $29.00 with a daily change of down 2.43%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.56. Shares traded up 3.27%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.63%.
- Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.90 this morning. The stock was up 18.96% on the session.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.74.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.54. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.68 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.47%.
- Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) shares set a new yearly high of $5.31 this morning. The stock was up 10.65% on the session.
- G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $14.90. Shares traded up 12.0%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.99. Shares traded up 5.57%.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 13.44%.
- Atomera (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares were up 10.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.44 for a change of up 10.56%.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares broke to $22.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.27%.
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.01 on Thursday, moving up 29.9%.
- DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ: DLHC) shares broke to $6.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.1%.
- Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.24 on Thursday, moving up 3.34%.
- Gulf Res (NASDAQ: GURE) shares were up 5.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.55.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares were up 7.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.68.
