70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares surged 47.3% to close at $3.05 on Wednesday after the company reported a $1.44 per ADS special dividend and agreed to sell remaining equity ownership in Bytedance for $66 million.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) climbed 45.9% to close at $3.88. Surface Oncology and Merck announced plans to collaborate on immuno-oncology study evaluating SRF617, targeting CD39 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in solid tumor patients.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) gained 41.9% to close at $3.52 after the company reported that its Chief Executive Officer Cheng-Ming Huang purchased a total of 110,190 shares of the company.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) surged 37.7% to close at $3.0850. Select Interior Concepts is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 21.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) gained 34.2% to close at $7.11.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) climbed 33.8% to close at $47.74 after reporting Q1 results. Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target $31 to $46 following Q1 earnings.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) jumped 32.2% to close at $2.75.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) surged 30.6% to close at $9.13 after Jefferies upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $7 to $16.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 28.9% to close at $14.27.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares climbed 28.4% to close at $2.80.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) gained 27.3% to close at $0.98 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) climbed 26.9% to close at $7.37 after reporting Q1 results.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) gained 25.5% to close at $26.00.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 22.9% to close at $6.06.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NYSE: VFF) climbed 24.2% to close at $4.21.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) climbed 23.1% to close at $3.20.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 22.3% to close at $1.37 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) gained 22% to close at $19.27 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) rose 21.9% to close at $19.20.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) surged 21.8% to close at $2.68.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) gained 21.4% to close at $3.92.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 20.2% to close at $4.89.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) climbed 20% to close at $2.46.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares rose 20% to close at $3.72.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) jumped 19.6% to close at $3.84.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) gained 19.5% to close at $0.61 after declining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) rose 18.8% to close at $10.79.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 18.2% to close at $9.30.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) climbed 17.5% to close at $39.91.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) gained 16.8% to close at $3.13.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) rose 16.5% to close at $9.95.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) gained 16.2% to close at $10.82. Credit Suisse maintained PennyMac Mortgage with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $16.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) climbed 15.9% to close at $4.82.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) rose 15.7% to close at $25.13.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) climbed 15.5% to close at $5.34.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) gained 15.4% to close at $7.05. Windtree Therapeutics priced its 2.758 million unit offering at $7.25 per unit.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) rose 15.1% to close at $2.75.
- Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) shares gained 14.9% to close at $8.04.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) rose 13.8% to close at $4.37 after the company announced it will advance its new HSP90 inhibitor, ADX-1612, to clinical testing for coronavirus.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 13.5% to close at $2.53.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) shares climbed 12.8% to close at $4.15.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares gained 12% to close at $15.36 amid strength in oil and optimism towards a U.S. economic rebound.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 11.3% to close at $2.27.
- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) jumped 10.6% to close at $2.50.
- Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) surged 10.6% to close at $4.49.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) rose 8.5% to close at $15.79 after the company released positive preclinical data for its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate INO-4800. Inovio announced publication of data from animal testing of INO-4800 in the peer-reviewed journal "Nature Communications" showing robust neutralizing antibody and T-cell immune responses against the coronavirus mice and guinea pigs.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) surged 8.1% to close at $3.6650.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) shares climbed 7.5% to close at $2.87 after gaining around 6% on Tuesday.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 7.4% to close at $67.73.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) rose 7.3% to close at $5.72.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 7.2% to close at $1.34 after the company reported new cyber-security sector deals by its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 6.3% to close at $51.74 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
Losers
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares tumbled 35.8% to close at $2.82 on Wednesday after the company resume trading on Wednesday. The trading of the Chinese coffee chain company at the Nasdaq Stock Market was halted back in April after the disclosure of securities fraud by its Chief Operating Officer Jian Liu.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) declined 26.1% to close at $7.16. ShiftPixy shares jumped 52% on Tuesday after the company announced a deal with Diamondback DTNM, an operator of 11 Del Taco Restaurants.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) dropped 22.2% to close at $0.2060. KemPharm shares climbed over 13% on Tuesday after the company received a Day-74 letter which stated that the New Drug Application for its KP415 is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review by the FDA.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) fell 20.4% to close at $20.79 after the company reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dipped 16.2% to close at $55.08.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 15.8% to close at $22.70. I-Mab announced the opening of its Hong Kong office.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares dipped 14.4% to close at $3.88 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 13% to close at $12.75 after dropping 14% on Tuesday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 12.9% to close at $2.96. Nano Dimension shares surged 342% on Tuesday after the company and HENSOLDT achieved a major breakthrough in electronics 3D printing.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 12.7% to close at $0.4530 after declining 19% on Tuesday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals reported stockholder approval of proposals required for merger transaction with Qualigen, Inc.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 12.2% to close at $2.37 following a WSJ article suggesting the company is seeking financing for a possible bankruptcy.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) tumbled 12% to close at $4.75.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) shares fell 11.2% to close at $3.65.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) dropped 10.4% to close at $20.26.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares declined 9.6% to close at $2.65 after the company announced a proposed ADS public offering.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares dipped 7.8% to close at $16.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and comparable retail segment sales decreased 28%.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dropped 7.6% to close at $4.99.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) dropped 6.2% to close at $9.94.
