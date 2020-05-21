Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2020 4:24am   Comments
  • Data on new unemployment claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. About 2.375 million persons are likely to have filed jobless claims for the May 16 week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed general conditions index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to improve to minus 41.0 in May, versus April’s reading of minus 56.6.
  • The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for May will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. The index is likely to rise to a reading of 30.2 for May.
  • Data on existing home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales of existing homes are projected to decline 17.9% in April.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is expected to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

