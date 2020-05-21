Apple's Face ID Will Allow Mask Wearing Users To Unlock Their Phones Quickly

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) facial recognition technology will now enable users wearing facemasks to unlock their iPhones faster.

What Happened

The changes to the facial recognition system are part of the iOS 13.5 update released Wednesday. A password or passcode field will be presented to masked users automatically after swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen.

After the iOS sysem is updated, Face ID will allow the same unlocking process for App Store, Apple Pay, iTunes, and other supported applications.

Before the update, the system would make more than one attempt to identify the user before displaying the passcode screen, thereby delaying device access, reported CNBC.

The new update also includes COVID-19 related digital contact tracing technology and exposure notification, which Apple developed in collaboration with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said on Twitter, “Technology can help health officials rapidly tell someone they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Today the Exposure Notification API we created with @Google is available to help public health agencies make their COVID-19 apps effective while protecting user privacy.”

Why It Matters

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has earlier issued guidelines on face coverings to control the spread of COVID-19, which encourages the use of masks.

Masks are compulsory in certain public and private environments, including on airplanes.

Face ID cannot recognize a masked user, necessitating the use of a password or a passcode, as many recent models of iPhones do not come with a fingerprint sensor, reported CNBC.

No changes to settings are required to use the new features in Face ID, users can simply download and apply the iOS update.

Apple Price Action

On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 1.94% higher at $319.23.